Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

233 Oglethorpe St, NE Available 04/01/19 Nice small house, great alternative to condo, lawn care included! - 2Br 1Ba Semi-Detached Home in very convenient location of Washington DC.Separate DR, LR and family room at lower level (owner used as bedroom area). Recently painted. Lovely landscaping (landscaping and lawn care included in rent). Nice large deck.



For further info, call or email Susan Rao, WC & AN Miller, office 202-966-1400, cell 202-316-7600. sraorealtor@gmail.com. www.susanrao.com. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4715757)