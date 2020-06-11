All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

233 Oglethorpe St, NE

233 Oglethorpe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

233 Oglethorpe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
233 Oglethorpe St, NE Available 04/01/19 Nice small house, great alternative to condo, lawn care included! - 2Br 1Ba Semi-Detached Home in very convenient location of Washington DC.Separate DR, LR and family room at lower level (owner used as bedroom area). Recently painted. Lovely landscaping (landscaping and lawn care included in rent). Nice large deck.

For further info, call or email Susan Rao, WC & AN Miller, office 202-966-1400, cell 202-316-7600. sraorealtor@gmail.com. www.susanrao.com. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4715757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE have any available units?
233 Oglethorpe St, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 233 Oglethorpe St, NE currently offering any rent specials?
233 Oglethorpe St, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Oglethorpe St, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE is pet friendly.
Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE offer parking?
No, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE does not offer parking.
Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE have a pool?
No, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE does not have a pool.
Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE have accessible units?
No, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Oglethorpe St, NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Oglethorpe St, NE does not have units with air conditioning.
