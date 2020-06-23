232 Tuckerman Street Northwest

Amenities

Open House Sun. 3/3 from 12:00-3:00. Please stop by.

Fantastic Four bedroom house for rent at 232 Tuckerman St. NW Washington, DC 20011. Features 3 full bathrooms, one on each floor. 2,400 sq ft of living space in the house, positioned on an 8,000 sq ft lot with a large back yard. Rent is $3,200.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $3,200.00. Application fee is $35.00 per applicant. Located in the Manor Park/Takoma neighborhood near the Tacoma Aquatic Center. Eight blocks to Tacoma Metro rail station. Enjoy a large yard, front and rear porches. Washer/Dryer. Plenty of bright windows and character charm in this Craftsman style home. One gas fireplace in the basement and a traditional wood burning fireplace in the living room. Resident pays for gas, electricity, and water. Lease is for one year. One small pet permitted, per review.

For a viewing please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

