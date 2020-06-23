All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

232 Tuckerman Street Northwest

232 Tuckerman Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

232 Tuckerman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Sun. 3/3 from 12:00-3:00. Please stop by.
Fantastic Four bedroom house for rent at 232 Tuckerman St. NW Washington, DC 20011. Features 3 full bathrooms, one on each floor. 2,400 sq ft of living space in the house, positioned on an 8,000 sq ft lot with a large back yard. Rent is $3,200.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $3,200.00. Application fee is $35.00 per applicant. Located in the Manor Park/Takoma neighborhood near the Tacoma Aquatic Center. Eight blocks to Tacoma Metro rail station. Enjoy a large yard, front and rear porches. Washer/Dryer. Plenty of bright windows and character charm in this Craftsman style home. One gas fireplace in the basement and a traditional wood burning fireplace in the living room. Resident pays for gas, electricity, and water. Lease is for one year. One small pet permitted, per review.
For a viewing please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895.
Equal Housing Opportunity
Home Realty, Inc.
1111 10th St. SE
Washington, DC 20003
202 547-7895

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest have any available units?
232 Tuckerman Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest have?
Some of 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
232 Tuckerman Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Tuckerman Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
