Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 18th Street, NW #401

2305 18th St NW
Location

2305 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fireplace
2305 18th Street, NW #401 Available 02/01/19 One bed one bath with a unique view of Adams Morgan! - Top floor unit in Adams Morgan on the corner of 18th and Kalorama Road. Recently modeled apartment, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, carpet in the bedroom, an operational fire place and laundry in the unit. Right on 18th street with plenty of different shops, restaurants and grocery stores within a short walking distance from the building.

Unit is pet friendly dogs under 20lbs and cats. There is a one time pet fee of $400.00 for a dog and $250 for a cat.

This unit is professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24 hour emergency call center and make online service requests.

Please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or 202-618-1461 (texts welcomed!) to schedule a showing.

Application fee is $75 per person. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing. There is a $150 move in fee, gas and electric are extra.

(RLNE2434065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 have any available units?
2305 18th Street, NW #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 have?
Some of 2305 18th Street, NW #401's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 18th Street, NW #401 currently offering any rent specials?
2305 18th Street, NW #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 18th Street, NW #401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 18th Street, NW #401 is pet friendly.
Does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 offer parking?
No, 2305 18th Street, NW #401 does not offer parking.
Does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 18th Street, NW #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 have a pool?
No, 2305 18th Street, NW #401 does not have a pool.
Does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 have accessible units?
No, 2305 18th Street, NW #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 18th Street, NW #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 18th Street, NW #401 does not have units with dishwashers.

