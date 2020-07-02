Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2305 18th Street, NW #401 Available 02/01/19 One bed one bath with a unique view of Adams Morgan! - Top floor unit in Adams Morgan on the corner of 18th and Kalorama Road. Recently modeled apartment, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, carpet in the bedroom, an operational fire place and laundry in the unit. Right on 18th street with plenty of different shops, restaurants and grocery stores within a short walking distance from the building.



Unit is pet friendly dogs under 20lbs and cats. There is a one time pet fee of $400.00 for a dog and $250 for a cat.



This unit is professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24 hour emergency call center and make online service requests.



Please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or 202-618-1461 (texts welcomed!) to schedule a showing.



Application fee is $75 per person. First months rent and security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing. There is a $150 move in fee, gas and electric are extra.



(RLNE2434065)