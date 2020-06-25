2256 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

Amenities
Enjoy sweeping views of Rock Creek Park from the gracious front porch or private living room windows of this charming Woodley Park apartment. This top-floor one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious living room with built-in folding desk, large kitchen with space to eat-in, a renovated bathroom, bedroom with two closets and alcove. All utilities are included in the rent, as well as free laundry in the basement. The 4-unit building features a welcoming front porch and year yard area in a prime location overlooking the park, and is located just a few blocks to redline Woodley Park Metro and the amenities of Connecticut Avenue. Street parking. Pets welcome. Available for immediate move-in.