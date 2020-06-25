All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2256 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

2256 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2256 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy sweeping views of Rock Creek Park from the gracious front porch or private living room windows of this charming Woodley Park apartment. This top-floor one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious living room with built-in folding desk, large kitchen with space to eat-in, a renovated bathroom, bedroom with two closets and alcove. All utilities are included in the rent, as well as free laundry in the basement. The 4-unit building features a welcoming front porch and year yard area in a prime location overlooking the park, and is located just a few blocks to redline Woodley Park Metro and the amenities of Connecticut Avenue. Street parking. Pets welcome. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

