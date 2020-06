Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this renovated townhouse on one of the most charming streets in the area. Two porches plus a fenced patio; beautiful kitchen; separate dining room; original hardwood floors; au-pair suite; bath on each level; over 2000 sf of living space. Live in comfort and style with an easy walk to restaurants and shopping, including the new Trader Joe's opening soon. Housing choice vchrs welcome. Available now!