Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:19 PM

2214 Flagler Place NW

2214 Flagler Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Flagler Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

2214 Flagler Place NW Available 11/09/19 Gorgeous Four Bedroom in LeDroit Park w/ Parking! - Don't miss this brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rowhome in LeDroit Park with gorgeous high-end finishes! This property has everything you need, large open living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, and a great outdoor space with off-street parking! Cooking is a dream in this bright, high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, stylish fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Lovely stone countertops, white subway tile backsplash, and a gas range round out the beautiful heart of this home. Head out the back door to find a fenced-in patio and secure garage door.

Pass the adorable half bathroom as you head upstairs and enjoy the illuminated stairwell with an overhead skylight. At the top, you will find the front master suite, one large bedroom, and a den sized room. The sizeable master bathroom is complete with a pedestal sink, geometric tile floor, and a walk-in marble shower. The hall bathroom is a nice size with a full tub and striking tile. You will be impressed by the airy ceilings, dark wood floors and architectural details such as the transom windows throughout! Head downstairs to the finished basement, with a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, and another spacious bedroom and full bathroom.

The location in Le Droit Park is within walking distance to the Shaw-Howard University Metro. Stroll a few blocks down the magnificent tree-lined streets to find neighborhood favorites like Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, or even Shaw's Tavern. Pop down to Yoga District for your daily workout or head over to Windows Cafe and Market for a quick treat. The bars, restaurants and entertainment of the U Street Corridor are also a stone's throw away.

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and a flat fee of $50/month for water. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5169728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Flagler Place NW have any available units?
2214 Flagler Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Flagler Place NW have?
Some of 2214 Flagler Place NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Flagler Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Flagler Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Flagler Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Flagler Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2214 Flagler Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Flagler Place NW offers parking.
Does 2214 Flagler Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Flagler Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Flagler Place NW have a pool?
No, 2214 Flagler Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Flagler Place NW have accessible units?
No, 2214 Flagler Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Flagler Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Flagler Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
