2214 Flagler Place NW Available 11/09/19 Gorgeous Four Bedroom in LeDroit Park w/ Parking! - Don't miss this brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rowhome in LeDroit Park with gorgeous high-end finishes! This property has everything you need, large open living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, and a great outdoor space with off-street parking! Cooking is a dream in this bright, high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, stylish fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Lovely stone countertops, white subway tile backsplash, and a gas range round out the beautiful heart of this home. Head out the back door to find a fenced-in patio and secure garage door.



Pass the adorable half bathroom as you head upstairs and enjoy the illuminated stairwell with an overhead skylight. At the top, you will find the front master suite, one large bedroom, and a den sized room. The sizeable master bathroom is complete with a pedestal sink, geometric tile floor, and a walk-in marble shower. The hall bathroom is a nice size with a full tub and striking tile. You will be impressed by the airy ceilings, dark wood floors and architectural details such as the transom windows throughout! Head downstairs to the finished basement, with a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, and another spacious bedroom and full bathroom.



The location in Le Droit Park is within walking distance to the Shaw-Howard University Metro. Stroll a few blocks down the magnificent tree-lined streets to find neighborhood favorites like Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, or even Shaw's Tavern. Pop down to Yoga District for your daily workout or head over to Windows Cafe and Market for a quick treat. The bars, restaurants and entertainment of the U Street Corridor are also a stone's throw away.



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and a flat fee of $50/month for water. Sorry, no pets!



