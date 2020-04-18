All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2209 Ontario Road, NW
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

2209 Ontario Road, NW

2209 Ontario Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2209 Ontario Road, NW Available 11/15/19 Delightful Sunny Townhouse near Meridian Hill Park in Adams Morgan 2 Bed/2.5Bath - This Delightful Sunny Townhouse is in Adams Morgan is on a quiet street. Take a stroll to Meridian Hill Park only a few blocks away. Hardwood floors are dominant in the townhouse with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. It opens to an enclosed private patio and tranquil garden by sliding glass doors. A half bath is convenient on the main floor. The Kitchen has modern cabinets, deep sink, large pantry closet, and granite countertops. Two master suites upstairs with plenty of natural sunlight, both bathrooms have skylights over the tub and shower and both bedrooms have lots of closet space. The state of the art large capacity washer and dryer are also on the second floor.

The 1,140 square foot townhouse is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. Tenant pays for Electric, Gas & Water. One year lease minimum. Sorry, No pets.

The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Background check and credit check a minimum FICO score of 650.

Contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate to arrange a showing. CRAIG@Chatel.US or office (202) 338-0500

(RLNE2147044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Ontario Road, NW have any available units?
2209 Ontario Road, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Ontario Road, NW have?
Some of 2209 Ontario Road, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Ontario Road, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Ontario Road, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Ontario Road, NW pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Ontario Road, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2209 Ontario Road, NW offer parking?
No, 2209 Ontario Road, NW does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Ontario Road, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 Ontario Road, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Ontario Road, NW have a pool?
No, 2209 Ontario Road, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Ontario Road, NW have accessible units?
No, 2209 Ontario Road, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Ontario Road, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Ontario Road, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
