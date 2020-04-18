Amenities

2209 Ontario Road, NW Available 11/15/19 Delightful Sunny Townhouse near Meridian Hill Park in Adams Morgan 2 Bed/2.5Bath - This Delightful Sunny Townhouse is in Adams Morgan is on a quiet street. Take a stroll to Meridian Hill Park only a few blocks away. Hardwood floors are dominant in the townhouse with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. It opens to an enclosed private patio and tranquil garden by sliding glass doors. A half bath is convenient on the main floor. The Kitchen has modern cabinets, deep sink, large pantry closet, and granite countertops. Two master suites upstairs with plenty of natural sunlight, both bathrooms have skylights over the tub and shower and both bedrooms have lots of closet space. The state of the art large capacity washer and dryer are also on the second floor.



The 1,140 square foot townhouse is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. Tenant pays for Electric, Gas & Water. One year lease minimum. Sorry, No pets.



The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Background check and credit check a minimum FICO score of 650.



Contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate to arrange a showing. CRAIG@Chatel.US or office (202) 338-0500



(RLNE2147044)