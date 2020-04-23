All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 S. St NE

220 S Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

220 S Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to your very own Charming Eckington home ! Walking in you'll find the instant historic charm of a 1923 DC rowhome. Natural light floods in from the large windows - Large family room features a beautiful 3 sided gas fireplace and separate dining area adds to the appeal! The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living area. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 large updated bathrooms are on the top floor. Enjoy the large front porch and in the back yard the private outdoor space cannot be beat for relaxing and entertaining!
Don't forget about the secure parking that will easily fit 2 cars.

Located just a few blocks blocks from Rhode Island Ave, makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Additionally, this corridor offers fun with amazing food and drink spots. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: 2 Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
Smoking: No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, New Applicances, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Master Bathroom, Pets Allowed on Case by Case Basis, Cable-ready, Disposal, Dishwasher, deck, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Eat-in Kitchen, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Fireplace, Fenced Yard, High Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen, Crown Molding, New paint, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Gas Heat, Security Alarm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S. St NE have any available units?
220 S. St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 S. St NE have?
Some of 220 S. St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S. St NE currently offering any rent specials?
220 S. St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S. St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 S. St NE is pet friendly.
Does 220 S. St NE offer parking?
Yes, 220 S. St NE offers parking.
Does 220 S. St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 S. St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S. St NE have a pool?
No, 220 S. St NE does not have a pool.
Does 220 S. St NE have accessible units?
No, 220 S. St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S. St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S. St NE has units with dishwashers.
