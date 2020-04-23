220 S. St NE

Amenities

Welcome home to your very own Charming Eckington home ! Walking in you'll find the instant historic charm of a 1923 DC rowhome. Natural light floods in from the large windows - Large family room features a beautiful 3 sided gas fireplace and separate dining area adds to the appeal! The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living area. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 large updated bathrooms are on the top floor. Enjoy the large front porch and in the back yard the private outdoor space cannot be beat for relaxing and entertaining!

Don't forget about the secure parking that will easily fit 2 cars.



Located just a few blocks blocks from Rhode Island Ave, makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Additionally, this corridor offers fun with amazing food and drink spots. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: 2 Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

Smoking: No Smoking



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



