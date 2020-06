Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Back on the market, amazing updated one bedroom steps to everything in Bloomingdale, Shaw, & Noma!! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, updated bath, all in a boutique 3 unit building just seconds to metro and tons of nightlife and restaurants. Offered at a steal of a price and ready for move in immediately, rush to see this one as it won't last!