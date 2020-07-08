Amenities

Available 06/01/20 2149 California St. NW



A cute 800 sq. ft. 1BR/1BA apartment north of Dupont Circle. Quiet, bright, and airy freshly painted apartment. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Private washer and drier in the unit. Forced hot and cold air. Ample hot water. 11 foot ceilings. Walking distance to everything including Dupont Circle and the Dupont Metro.



1 parking space behind the building is dedicated to the unit.



Looking for professional, long-term renter who will take good care of the property.

