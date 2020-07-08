All apartments in Washington
2149 California St NW

2149 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2149 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 2149 California St. NW - Property Id: 275394

A cute 800 sq. ft. 1BR/1BA apartment north of Dupont Circle. Quiet, bright, and airy freshly painted apartment. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Private washer and drier in the unit. Forced hot and cold air. Ample hot water. 11 foot ceilings. Walking distance to everything including Dupont Circle and the Dupont Metro.

1 parking space behind the building is dedicated to the unit.

Looking for professional, long-term renter who will take good care of the property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

