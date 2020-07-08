2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE

Amenities

This beautiful apartment is located in Fairfax Village a lovely neighborhood of garden condos and townhouses located in the Hillcrest neighborhood, a lovely quiet community, with well manicured lawns and tree lined streets. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, large light filled rooms, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator with ice make,r washer/dryer in unit, marble floor in bathroom, intercom, one block from Pennsylvania Ave SE and public transportation.