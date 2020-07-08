All apartments in Washington
2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE

2107 Suitland Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful apartment is located in Fairfax Village a lovely neighborhood of garden condos and townhouses located in the Hillcrest neighborhood, a lovely quiet community, with well manicured lawns and tree lined streets. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, large light filled rooms, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator with ice make,r washer/dryer in unit, marble floor in bathroom, intercom, one block from Pennsylvania Ave SE and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE have any available units?
2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE have?
Some of 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 SUITLAND TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.

