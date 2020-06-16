2104 12th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 story townhouse in the Harrison Square community, one block from the U street metro and two blocks from 14th Street. With a walk score of 97/100, you are in the center of the best DC has to offer!



The townhouse boasts three large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an open concept living/dining/and kitchen area spread out on the second floor, a private deck, and a one-car garage.



Townhouse includes central AC and heat, gas stove, gas fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.