2104 12th Street NW

Amenities
Beautiful 3 story townhouse in the Harrison Square community, one block from the U street metro and two blocks from 14th Street. With a walk score of 97/100, you are in the center of the best DC has to offer!
The townhouse boasts three large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an open concept living/dining/and kitchen area spread out on the second floor, a private deck, and a one-car garage.
Townhouse includes central AC and heat, gas stove, gas fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.