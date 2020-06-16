All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 19 2019 at 3:53 AM

2104 12th Street NW

2104 12th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2104 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story townhouse in the Harrison Square community, one block from the U street metro and two blocks from 14th Street. With a walk score of 97/100, you are in the center of the best DC has to offer!

The townhouse boasts three large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an open concept living/dining/and kitchen area spread out on the second floor, a private deck, and a one-car garage.

Townhouse includes central AC and heat, gas stove, gas fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 12th Street NW have any available units?
2104 12th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 12th Street NW have?
Some of 2104 12th Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 12th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2104 12th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 12th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 12th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 2104 12th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2104 12th Street NW offers parking.
Does 2104 12th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 12th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 12th Street NW have a pool?
No, 2104 12th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2104 12th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2104 12th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 12th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 12th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
