Amenities

patio / balcony gym business center media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym media room

Welcome to Cathedral Heights, a quiet and historic pocket of DC. Although this neighborhood can be a bit sleepy, there are many conveniences that make living here comfortable and easy. Just off Wisconsin, youll find eateries, cafs, and markets. On-site amenities include a first-class fitness center, 12-set theatre, controlled/gated access, complimentary spin and pilates classes, a rooftop terrace, and a business center. Enjoy!