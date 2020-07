Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning completely renovated 2 story townhouse end unit with over 2000 sq ft of soaring ceilings, modern finishes and features like heated bath floor, in an open design combined with the Victorian grace and attention to detail of yesteryear. Great location for downtown living. Applicants must have good credit.