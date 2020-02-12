208 Morgan St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEW PRICE!!! AWESOME DEAL FOR THE LOCATION!!



Spectacular 3 Bedroom 2 full bath walking distance to BOTH the Mount Vernon/Convention Center (Green and Yellow line) and NoMa -Gallaudet metro stops (Red line) . The apartment

is well located with easy access to Georgetown, Downtown DC, DuPont Circle, Georgetown University and George Washington University. 6 blocks to Georgetown law school * Less than 1 mile to Chinatown * Less than 1 mile to Union Station * 1 mile to Capitol Hill



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 2 bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Carpet in bedroom

- Gas cooking

- All good size bedrooms

- White kitchen appliances

- Off street parking available $125-$200

- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

- Washer and dryer

- Pets ok $250 Deposit and $25 pet rent

- Central AC/ Heat

- Water and Gas included



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5267914)