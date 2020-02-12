All apartments in Washington
208 Morgan St NW
208 Morgan St NW

208 Morgan Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

208 Morgan Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEW PRICE!!! AWESOME DEAL FOR THE LOCATION!!

Spectacular 3 Bedroom 2 full bath walking distance to BOTH the Mount Vernon/Convention Center (Green and Yellow line) and NoMa -Gallaudet metro stops (Red line) . The apartment
is well located with easy access to Georgetown, Downtown DC, DuPont Circle, Georgetown University and George Washington University. 6 blocks to Georgetown law school * Less than 1 mile to Chinatown * Less than 1 mile to Union Station * 1 mile to Capitol Hill

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Carpet in bedroom
- Gas cooking
- All good size bedrooms
- White kitchen appliances
- Off street parking available $125-$200
- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
- Washer and dryer
- Pets ok $250 Deposit and $25 pet rent
- Central AC/ Heat
- Water and Gas included

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5267914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

