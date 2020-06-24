All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE

202 Oklahoma Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

202 Oklahoma Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient top floor 1bd in Kingman Park. Perfect for the city-dweller who likes a good view! The bright and spacious bedroom can easily accommodate a king-sized bed, dressers, etc! The bathroom is recently updated and renovated.Brand new stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Location:- Just a five minute walk to the DC Streetcar that takes you to the H St Corridor/Atlas District for shopping, dining, and more!- A ten minute walk to Stadium Armory Metro (Blue/Orange/Silver lines) gets you downtown in no time!- The D6 bus is a straight shot to Union Station through Capitol Hill- A Capital Bikeshare station immediately outside your front door- Right across the street from a park and the Anacostia river trail, with abundant green space to explore including Kingman and Heritage Island Park- Access to 295, so you can get in and out of town quickly- Aldi and Safeway are both nearby for your grocery needs- For a quick bite, you can't go wrong with a trip down the street to one of our faves, Far East Taco Grill! Amenities include:- central heat and air conditioning- washer/dryer combo in unit- 3 big closets- full access to shared front and back yards- wood floors throughout A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due when signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with an additional fee. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE have any available units?
202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University