202 OKLAHOMA AVENUE NE

Convenient top floor 1bd in Kingman Park. Perfect for the city-dweller who likes a good view! The bright and spacious bedroom can easily accommodate a king-sized bed, dressers, etc! The bathroom is recently updated and renovated.Brand new stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Location:- Just a five minute walk to the DC Streetcar that takes you to the H St Corridor/Atlas District for shopping, dining, and more!- A ten minute walk to Stadium Armory Metro (Blue/Orange/Silver lines) gets you downtown in no time!- The D6 bus is a straight shot to Union Station through Capitol Hill- A Capital Bikeshare station immediately outside your front door- Right across the street from a park and the Anacostia river trail, with abundant green space to explore including Kingman and Heritage Island Park- Access to 295, so you can get in and out of town quickly- Aldi and Safeway are both nearby for your grocery needs- For a quick bite, you can't go wrong with a trip down the street to one of our faves, Far East Taco Grill! Amenities include:- central heat and air conditioning- washer/dryer combo in unit- 3 big closets- full access to shared front and back yards- wood floors throughout A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due when signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with an additional fee. Available immediately.