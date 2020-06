Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

New price! Spacious house with unbeatable location just steps from bars, restaurants and U Street Metro. Five bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 2 kitchens. Hardwood floors throughout. Home is over 2,000 square feet on 3 levels. Washer/Dryer conveniently located on middle floor. This property has a gated front yard, huge deck and includes (1 or 2) off-street parking spaces. Available September 1st