Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

2000 E STREET NE

2000 E Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2000 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this handsome end-of-row home just off H St corridor. Newly renovated last year, this home boasts an open concept with private fenced in front yard with patio and spacious garage parking in back. The kitchen is a host to all new stainless steel appliances and dashing quartz counters. Powder room is located on the first floor for your convenience. Step upstairs to light-filled bedrooms and Jack-and-Jill style full bathroom with dual vanity. The master bedroom has en-suite balcony for sunbathing and relaxation. The home is equipped with Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater for instant hot water, and brand new washer and dryer located upstairs. H Street is just a few blocks away for your dining and shopping needs. Grocery shop at Whole Foods, Giant, Trader Joes, or Union Market in this incredibly fast growing neighborhood. Easy access to Union Station via the Streetcar on H St. Fields at RFK nearby are great for spending some time outdoors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 E STREET NE have any available units?
2000 E STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 E STREET NE have?
Some of 2000 E STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 E STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2000 E STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 E STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2000 E STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2000 E STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2000 E STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2000 E STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 E STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 E STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2000 E STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2000 E STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2000 E STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 E STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 E STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

