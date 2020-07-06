2000 E STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this handsome end-of-row home just off H St corridor. Newly renovated last year, this home boasts an open concept with private fenced in front yard with patio and spacious garage parking in back. The kitchen is a host to all new stainless steel appliances and dashing quartz counters. Powder room is located on the first floor for your convenience. Step upstairs to light-filled bedrooms and Jack-and-Jill style full bathroom with dual vanity. The master bedroom has en-suite balcony for sunbathing and relaxation. The home is equipped with Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater for instant hot water, and brand new washer and dryer located upstairs. H Street is just a few blocks away for your dining and shopping needs. Grocery shop at Whole Foods, Giant, Trader Joes, or Union Market in this incredibly fast growing neighborhood. Easy access to Union Station via the Streetcar on H St. Fields at RFK nearby are great for spending some time outdoors!