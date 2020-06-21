All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:27 AM

1962 2ND NW

1962 2nd Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
Location

1962 2nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
media room
Gorgeous top floor condo in Bloomingdale/Ledroit Park! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 levels of spacious living. Modern upgrades include recessed lighting, open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances & granite counters, yet combined with traditional charm such as original moldings, gleaming hardwoods, & exposed brick. Tons of natural light ~ faces East & West. Lives like a single family home! Enjoy using the front patio ~ even do some grilling. Located in historic LeDroit Park, the neighborhood has beauty, charm and convenience. Hip restaurants and bars abound. Whole Foods is coming soon on 9th & U Sts NW. Live one of the prettiest streets in Ledroit Park. Close to everything ~ only a block and a half from hidden gem, Crispus Attucks Park; the Park at LeDroit is only a minute away with a dog park ~ also close to the playground at 1st & Florida Ave, NW. Also only blocks away from great restaurants like The Red Hen, The Royal (both awarded as a prestigious Bib Gourmand restaurant in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide), Boundary Stone, Tyber Creek Wine Bar and Kitchen, Baccio Pizza, Shaw~s Tavern, Bohem Bistro & many more. Minutes away from Howard Theatre, U St Corridor with 930 Club and Atlantic Plumbing Landmark Cinema Theatres and other restaurants. Short walk to Shaw/Howard Metro Station and steps to G2 (from LeDroit to Georgetown) & the G8 (takes you to Farragut West) bus lines. Water, Electricity (unless excessive ~ ask for details) & trash are included. Only a block away from Zip car & Capital Bike Share. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 2ND NW have any available units?
1962 2ND NW has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1962 2ND NW have?
Some of 1962 2ND NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 2ND NW currently offering any rent specials?
1962 2ND NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 2ND NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1962 2ND NW is pet friendly.
Does 1962 2ND NW offer parking?
No, 1962 2ND NW does not offer parking.
Does 1962 2ND NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1962 2ND NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 2ND NW have a pool?
No, 1962 2ND NW does not have a pool.
Does 1962 2ND NW have accessible units?
No, 1962 2ND NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 2ND NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1962 2ND NW does not have units with dishwashers.
