1962 2ND NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park playground bbq/grill media room

Gorgeous top floor condo in Bloomingdale/Ledroit Park! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 levels of spacious living. Modern upgrades include recessed lighting, open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances & granite counters, yet combined with traditional charm such as original moldings, gleaming hardwoods, & exposed brick. Tons of natural light ~ faces East & West. Lives like a single family home! Enjoy using the front patio ~ even do some grilling. Located in historic LeDroit Park, the neighborhood has beauty, charm and convenience. Hip restaurants and bars abound. Whole Foods is coming soon on 9th & U Sts NW. Live one of the prettiest streets in Ledroit Park. Close to everything ~ only a block and a half from hidden gem, Crispus Attucks Park; the Park at LeDroit is only a minute away with a dog park ~ also close to the playground at 1st & Florida Ave, NW. Also only blocks away from great restaurants like The Red Hen, The Royal (both awarded as a prestigious Bib Gourmand restaurant in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide), Boundary Stone, Tyber Creek Wine Bar and Kitchen, Baccio Pizza, Shaw~s Tavern, Bohem Bistro & many more. Minutes away from Howard Theatre, U St Corridor with 930 Club and Atlantic Plumbing Landmark Cinema Theatres and other restaurants. Short walk to Shaw/Howard Metro Station and steps to G2 (from LeDroit to Georgetown) & the G8 (takes you to Farragut West) bus lines. Water, Electricity (unless excessive ~ ask for details) & trash are included. Only a block away from Zip car & Capital Bike Share. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.