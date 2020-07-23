All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

1939 17th Street, NW #1

1939 17th Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
Location

1939 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1939 17th Street, NW #1 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1939 17th Street, NW #1 Available 09/12/20 Charming 1 bed 1 bath - This 1 bed 1 bath condo is centrally located at the corner of 17th and U street. The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 88 and a bikers score of 91! Dupont Metro is .6 miles away (red line), U Street Metro is .4 miles away (Green and Yellow line) and Farragut West is 1.1 miles away (Orange, Blue and Silver). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, S1, S2, 59, 90, S4, 54, 52. There are six Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!

The apartment offers hardwood floors, in unit washer dryer, decorative fireplace, and spacious community roof deck! Tons of windows in the living main living space!

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-
https://youtu.be/k0ifNe_cd6c

Owner will allow 1 cat, with a pet fee of $250. One year lease minimum, $250 move in fee, $77 application fee per applicant. Tenant pays electric. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Security deposit and one months rent are due at lease signing. Contact Sarah Keller at 202-618-1461 or skeller@chatel.us .

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4743046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 have any available units?
1939 17th Street, NW #1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 have?
Some of 1939 17th Street, NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 17th Street, NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1939 17th Street, NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 17th Street, NW #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 17th Street, NW #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 offer parking?
No, 1939 17th Street, NW #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 17th Street, NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1939 17th Street, NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1939 17th Street, NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 17th Street, NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 17th Street, NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
