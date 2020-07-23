Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1939 17th Street, NW #1 Available 09/12/20 Charming 1 bed 1 bath - This 1 bed 1 bath condo is centrally located at the corner of 17th and U street. The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 88 and a bikers score of 91! Dupont Metro is .6 miles away (red line), U Street Metro is .4 miles away (Green and Yellow line) and Farragut West is 1.1 miles away (Orange, Blue and Silver). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, S1, S2, 59, 90, S4, 54, 52. There are six Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!



The apartment offers hardwood floors, in unit washer dryer, decorative fireplace, and spacious community roof deck! Tons of windows in the living main living space!



Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-

https://youtu.be/k0ifNe_cd6c



Owner will allow 1 cat, with a pet fee of $250. One year lease minimum, $250 move in fee, $77 application fee per applicant. Tenant pays electric. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Security deposit and one months rent are due at lease signing. Contact Sarah Keller at 202-618-1461 or skeller@chatel.us .



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4743046)