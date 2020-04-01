All apartments in Washington
1939 12TH STREET NW
1939 12TH STREET NW

1939 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1939 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
hot tub
media room
new construction
***Furnished Unit*** The Moderno Condominiums, this newly constructed condominium in 2009 located in the heart of the Historic U Street corridor. The neighborhood is vibrant and full of energy, not to mention that you will be living a stone~s throw away from theaters, eateries, grocery stores, subway and public transportation. The European designed Porcelanosa cabinetry, which can also be found in some of the most exquisite residences throughout the country are also installed here. The architects paid very close attention to detail to ensure this modern design would also be comfortable. Larger plank hardwood flooring throughout the space is light and relaxing to walk on, and premium appliances adorn the kitchen and conceal the refrigerator and dishwasher. In addition to the Porcelanosa cabinetry, the quartz counters are very functional and pleasing to the eye. The floor to ceiling windows in the living space is to die for, and the amount of natural light will brighten your day and the sunsets will sooth your night. Moving to the master bedroom you will equally be impressed with the amount of space. The master bedroom closet is huge and elegantly designed with Elfa fixtures to maximize the number of garments it can hold. In addition, this condominium has the luxury of having a full washer and dryer in the unit. Let~s not forget the fabulous balcony that~s ideal for you morning cup of Joe, after dinner desert or enjoying a nice vin de pays. Lastly, the master bath is nothing more than your mini spa at home. The bath is adorned with porcelain tile, a large tub, quartz counters and a floating vanity which are phenomenal. Retreat to this area and let your cares of the day float away. Yes, The Moderno Condominiums is all of this and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 12TH STREET NW have any available units?
1939 12TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 12TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1939 12TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 12TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1939 12TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 12TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1939 12TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1939 12TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1939 12TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1939 12TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 12TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 12TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1939 12TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1939 12TH STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1939 12TH STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 1939 12TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 12TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

