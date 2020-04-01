1939 12TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator hot tub media room new construction

***Furnished Unit*** The Moderno Condominiums, this newly constructed condominium in 2009 located in the heart of the Historic U Street corridor. The neighborhood is vibrant and full of energy, not to mention that you will be living a stone~s throw away from theaters, eateries, grocery stores, subway and public transportation. The European designed Porcelanosa cabinetry, which can also be found in some of the most exquisite residences throughout the country are also installed here. The architects paid very close attention to detail to ensure this modern design would also be comfortable. Larger plank hardwood flooring throughout the space is light and relaxing to walk on, and premium appliances adorn the kitchen and conceal the refrigerator and dishwasher. In addition to the Porcelanosa cabinetry, the quartz counters are very functional and pleasing to the eye. The floor to ceiling windows in the living space is to die for, and the amount of natural light will brighten your day and the sunsets will sooth your night. Moving to the master bedroom you will equally be impressed with the amount of space. The master bedroom closet is huge and elegantly designed with Elfa fixtures to maximize the number of garments it can hold. In addition, this condominium has the luxury of having a full washer and dryer in the unit. Let~s not forget the fabulous balcony that~s ideal for you morning cup of Joe, after dinner desert or enjoying a nice vin de pays. Lastly, the master bath is nothing more than your mini spa at home. The bath is adorned with porcelain tile, a large tub, quartz counters and a floating vanity which are phenomenal. Retreat to this area and let your cares of the day float away. Yes, The Moderno Condominiums is all of this and more.