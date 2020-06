Amenities

Beautiful two-level condo/town-home with fireplace in living room, hardwood floors on main level, 2 Bedroom 2 full Bathrooms in a very desirable neighborhood, Must See! One Reserved Garage Parking Space is Included with a bicycle storage space.Belmont is a Wonderful Quiet Tree Lined Street, enjoy the trails and open space of Rock Creek Park as well as all the great restaurants, walk to Woodley Park Metro, shops and grocery stores nearby. No pets please.