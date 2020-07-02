All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1929 Lincoln Road

1929 Lincoln Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Lincoln Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse features tasteful upgrades while still keeping details of the original character intact. Conveniently located in Eckington and just a block away from all of the Bloomingdale hot spots, this location cannot be beat! Home Features: Hardwood floors throughout main level Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and tile backsplash Good sized first and second bedrooms on second floor Renovated bathroom with granite, vessel sink, and tile floor Smaller third bedroom at front of the house on second floor Large and open unfinished basement, perfect for storage. Double pane vinyl windows throughout Spacious back deck and yard Washer/Dryer Parking: Off street parking behind house. Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, gas and electric. Lease Terms: Available immediately. Credit check is required and the cost is $35 per applicant. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Location: Sitting in the heart of

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Lincoln Road have any available units?
1929 Lincoln Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Lincoln Road have?
Some of 1929 Lincoln Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Lincoln Road currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Lincoln Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Lincoln Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Lincoln Road is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Lincoln Road offer parking?
Yes, 1929 Lincoln Road offers parking.
Does 1929 Lincoln Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Lincoln Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Lincoln Road have a pool?
No, 1929 Lincoln Road does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Lincoln Road have accessible units?
No, 1929 Lincoln Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Lincoln Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Lincoln Road does not have units with dishwashers.

