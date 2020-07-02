1929 Lincoln Road

Amenities

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse features tasteful upgrades while still keeping details of the original character intact. Conveniently located in Eckington and just a block away from all of the Bloomingdale hot spots, this location cannot be beat! Home Features: Hardwood floors throughout main level Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and tile backsplash Good sized first and second bedrooms on second floor Renovated bathroom with granite, vessel sink, and tile floor Smaller third bedroom at front of the house on second floor Large and open unfinished basement, perfect for storage. Double pane vinyl windows throughout Spacious back deck and yard Washer/Dryer Parking: Off street parking behind house. Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, gas and electric. Lease Terms: Available immediately. Credit check is required and the cost is $35 per applicant. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis. Location: Sitting in the heart of