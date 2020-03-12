All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1926 17th Street Southeast

1926 17th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1926 17th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Rowhouse w/ Off-Street Parking - Property Id: 112566

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom row-house in Anacostia neighborhood. This home encompasses a living room, dining room, kitchen, powder room and walkout to the fenced backyard on the first level. Two bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and laundry on the upper level. Plus a bricked patio area and off street parking (garage not included in rental). A quick walk to Turning Natural, Busboys & Poets & other local eateries and a quick ride/uber to Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's Grocery Stores, Potomac Avenue, and Eastern Market Metro Stations, Barracks Row, Navy Yard, National Stadium and all main thoroughfares. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Tenant pays rent and utilities (Electricity, Gas & Water). Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.

Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112566
Property Id 112566

(RLNE4820681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 17th Street Southeast have any available units?
1926 17th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 17th Street Southeast have?
Some of 1926 17th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 17th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1926 17th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 17th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 17th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1926 17th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1926 17th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 1926 17th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 17th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 17th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1926 17th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1926 17th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1926 17th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 17th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 17th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
