1926 17th Street Southeast

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Rowhouse w/ Off-Street Parking - Property Id: 112566



Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom row-house in Anacostia neighborhood. This home encompasses a living room, dining room, kitchen, powder room and walkout to the fenced backyard on the first level. Two bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and laundry on the upper level. Plus a bricked patio area and off street parking (garage not included in rental). A quick walk to Turning Natural, Busboys & Poets & other local eateries and a quick ride/uber to Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's Grocery Stores, Potomac Avenue, and Eastern Market Metro Stations, Barracks Row, Navy Yard, National Stadium and all main thoroughfares. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.



Tenant pays rent and utilities (Electricity, Gas & Water). Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.



Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.

