Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1924 8th Street Nw

1924 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1924 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,590* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,490/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this cozy studio Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Shaw home. (ID #WDC67)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this studio property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Sky Lounge
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Private Party/Dining Room
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished rental is situated in Shaw, a hip area just northeast of the White House. These days, the zone offers theaters, trendy restaurants, indie boutiques, a diverse bar scene and quirky, historic alleyways. The Lincoln and Howard theatres host a range of musical artists and are why the area is known as Black Broadway. The dining and bar scene in Shaw sizzles, with new spots continuously opening up on 7th and 9th Streets. Over the weekend, locals wander around Blagden Alley and Naylor Court, both designated by the National Park Service as historic districts. Shaw is served by the Green and Yellow lines of the Washington Metro.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

