Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 S Street Nw

1911 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
1911 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle, known as DCs trendiest neighborhood is a hub for the citys finest social activity, dining, local commerce, and nightlife. Its residents are an active community that frequently hosts and participates in a variety of social events and celebrations. Living at my place puts you right in the middle of everything this lively Northwest Quadrant neighborhood has to offer. While you have everything you need right at home, Dupont Circles central location puts you just steps from everything this amazing city has to offer.

To the Northeast are the Adams Morgan and U street corridor nightlife. To the Southeast, downtown DC. Head west and youre in historic Georgetown. Theres something to do in every direction when you live in a Dupont Circle Apartment!

And Dupont Circle residents certainly have no trouble moving around. Not only do they have access to all their daily errands on foot, but DCs robust public transportation serves the area with seamless access to the entire Capital. Via the Dupont Circle Metro station on 19th and the various bus routes that travel through the area, you can enjoy convenient access to anywhere you want to go.

For cyclists, the area ranks among the citys most bike-friendly neighborhoods. With bike lanes and even the Capital Bikeshare program, cyclists enjoy unparalleled urban mobility- even if they dont own a bicycle.

When city life becomes too much, the park in the center of the circle serves as a welcome oasis in the city. Relax, dive into a best-selling novel, play chess, or watch fantastic street performances in this delightfully green urban getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 S Street Nw have any available units?
1911 S Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1911 S Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1911 S Street Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 S Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1911 S Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1911 S Street Nw offer parking?
No, 1911 S Street Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1911 S Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 S Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 S Street Nw have a pool?
No, 1911 S Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1911 S Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 1911 S Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 S Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 S Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 S Street Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 S Street Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
