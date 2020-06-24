1905 12th st nw

Amenities

1905 12 - Property Id: 95453



This beautiful U St row home is updated with brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on the first floor, quartz countertops, new in-unit washer/dryer, and a private patio with a private parking spot. Located just blocks from U St. Metro station, you are at the intersection of NoMA, U St., and 14th St while only a stone's throw away from downtown DC.

Features include:

-Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living space, and tile floor in bathrooms

-2.5 bathrooms

-Jacuzzi tubs in both bathrooms

-Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops

-New central A/C, highly efficient

-Brand new washer and dryer

-Spacious outdoor patio with plenty of room for a table and chairs, grill, potted plants, and a private parking spot

-You pay electricity, cable/internet, and water

- Close walking distance to Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, and amazing bars and restaurants

-Pet friendly on a case by case basis



Available for lease immediately. Contact me for more information!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95453

(RLNE4765228)