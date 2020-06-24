All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1905 12th st nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1905 12th st nw
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

1905 12th st nw

1905 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1905 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
1905 12 - Property Id: 95453

This beautiful U St row home is updated with brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on the first floor, quartz countertops, new in-unit washer/dryer, and a private patio with a private parking spot. Located just blocks from U St. Metro station, you are at the intersection of NoMA, U St., and 14th St while only a stone's throw away from downtown DC.
Features include:
-Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living space, and tile floor in bathrooms
-2.5 bathrooms
-Jacuzzi tubs in both bathrooms
-Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops
-New central A/C, highly efficient
-Brand new washer and dryer
-Spacious outdoor patio with plenty of room for a table and chairs, grill, potted plants, and a private parking spot
-You pay electricity, cable/internet, and water
- Close walking distance to Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, and amazing bars and restaurants
-Pet friendly on a case by case basis

Available for lease immediately. Contact me for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95453
Property Id 95453

(RLNE4765228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 12th st nw have any available units?
1905 12th st nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 12th st nw have?
Some of 1905 12th st nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 12th st nw currently offering any rent specials?
1905 12th st nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 12th st nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 12th st nw is pet friendly.
Does 1905 12th st nw offer parking?
Yes, 1905 12th st nw offers parking.
Does 1905 12th st nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 12th st nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 12th st nw have a pool?
No, 1905 12th st nw does not have a pool.
Does 1905 12th st nw have accessible units?
No, 1905 12th st nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 12th st nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 12th st nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University