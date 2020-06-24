1905 12th st nw

Amenities
This beautiful U St row home is updated with brand new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on the first floor, quartz countertops, new in-unit washer/dryer, and a private patio with a private parking spot. Located just blocks from U St. Metro station, you are at the intersection of NoMA, U St., and 14th St while only a stone's throw away from downtown DC.
Features include:
-Hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living space, and tile floor in bathrooms
-2.5 bathrooms
-Jacuzzi tubs in both bathrooms
-Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops
-New central A/C, highly efficient
-Brand new washer and dryer
-Spacious outdoor patio with plenty of room for a table and chairs, grill, potted plants, and a private parking spot
-You pay electricity, cable/internet, and water
- Close walking distance to Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, and amazing bars and restaurants
-Pet friendly on a case by case basis
Available for lease immediately. Contact me for more information!
