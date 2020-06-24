All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1904 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:07 AM

1904 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE

1904 Constitution Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
bike storage
Large unit flooded with natural light, nearly 800 sq. ft. Brand neFshowiw everything, unit renovation just completed! NEW hardwood floors, carpet, tile, kitchen, cabinets, and bathroom. Tenant will be the first to live in it since renovation. Smaller second bedroom makes perfect den, office, guest bedroom. High ceilings, plenty of storage, in unit W/D. Boutique property has shared deck and patio (landlord having patio furniture delivered by May 23). Quiet neighborhood is hidden gem of DC. Excellent location only two blocks to Stadium Armory metro (blue/orange/silver). Get to Eastern Market and Barracks Row door-to-door in 15 minutes (Trader Joe s is 13 min and Whole Foods is 20). Close to H St and Streetcar. Union Station is 20 minutes. Kingman Island is right in your backyard along with RFK s new public sporting fields. Street parking always available. HALF-OFF your second month if you move in by June 1 Landlords are installing a frosted glass style barn door between the two bedrooms by May 23rd. Property features: In unit W/D Hardwood floors Plenty of storage (4 closets +) A/C Dishwasher Gas stove Large shared deck Larger shared patio with communal gas grill, sitting area, and bonfire pit, and potential for vegetable garden Room for bike storage Comcast Cable ready Water/sewer included in rent Exposed Brick High Ceilings. Text or Call (248)765-4522- Chris Grobbel to set up showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

