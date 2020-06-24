1904 CONSTITUTION AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill bike storage

Large unit flooded with natural light, nearly 800 sq. ft. Brand neFshowiw everything, unit renovation just completed! NEW hardwood floors, carpet, tile, kitchen, cabinets, and bathroom. Tenant will be the first to live in it since renovation. Smaller second bedroom makes perfect den, office, guest bedroom. High ceilings, plenty of storage, in unit W/D. Boutique property has shared deck and patio (landlord having patio furniture delivered by May 23). Quiet neighborhood is hidden gem of DC. Excellent location only two blocks to Stadium Armory metro (blue/orange/silver). Get to Eastern Market and Barracks Row door-to-door in 15 minutes (Trader Joe s is 13 min and Whole Foods is 20). Close to H St and Streetcar. Union Station is 20 minutes. Kingman Island is right in your backyard along with RFK s new public sporting fields. Street parking always available. HALF-OFF your second month if you move in by June 1 Landlords are installing a frosted glass style barn door between the two bedrooms by May 23rd. Property features: In unit W/D Hardwood floors Plenty of storage (4 closets +) A/C Dishwasher Gas stove Large shared deck Larger shared patio with communal gas grill, sitting area, and bonfire pit, and potential for vegetable garden Room for bike storage Comcast Cable ready Water/sewer included in rent Exposed Brick High Ceilings. Text or Call (248)765-4522- Chris Grobbel to set up showing