Washington, DC
1859 Monroe St Nw
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:02 AM

1859 Monroe St Nw

1859 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1859 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Available now! Charming, quiet and recently remodeled English basement apartment in historic rowhouse in Mt. Pleasant.

The cute apartment is on a quiet and leafy block that is a calm oasis ...but close to it all. The location is key - it is on one of the best blocks in Mt. Pleasant -- it is safe, quiet and tree-lined.

Fully renovated in 2017, the apartment has a marble bathroom, granite countertops, a dining island, full-sized kitchen, large closet and high speed WiFi. You will have a totally private entrance and a private patio for your exclusive use. You control the AC and heat.

It is an English basement with good light and windows in every room, including a window in the bathroom that opens. It is very quiet and you’ll hear no street noise whatsoever.

Amazing location! You will be close to tons of commuting options, shopping, nightlife and dining!

You will be steps from Rock Creek Park! You will also be a 7 minute walk to Mt. Pleasant Street (42 and 43 bus lines), a 9 minute walk to 16th Street (S1, S2, S9, etc. buses) 15 minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro and a 20 minute walk from Cleveland Park Metro and Adams Morgan.

Everything is close by in Mt. Pleasant -- you will be a short walk to the amazing bar and restaurant Elle as well as other great dining options such as Beau Thai, Mola, the Raven, Each Peach organic market and more. You will be three blocks from the Mt. Pleasant Farmer’s Market, Past Tense Yoga, a hardware store, liquor stores, small grocery stores, dry cleaners, Bikeshare and the lovely Mt. Pleasant Library.

Please contact me for an appointment to see the apartment.

The apartment is currently furnished (see photos) but will rent unfurnished if desired. 1 year lease.

No smokers or pets please.

All utilities (including high speed WiFi) are included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 Monroe St Nw have any available units?
1859 Monroe St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1859 Monroe St Nw have?
Some of 1859 Monroe St Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1859 Monroe St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1859 Monroe St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 Monroe St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1859 Monroe St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1859 Monroe St Nw offer parking?
No, 1859 Monroe St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1859 Monroe St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 Monroe St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 Monroe St Nw have a pool?
No, 1859 Monroe St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1859 Monroe St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1859 Monroe St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 Monroe St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 Monroe St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
