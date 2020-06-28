1859 Monroe St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access pet friendly yoga

Available now! Charming, quiet and recently remodeled English basement apartment in historic rowhouse in Mt. Pleasant.



The cute apartment is on a quiet and leafy block that is a calm oasis ...but close to it all. The location is key - it is on one of the best blocks in Mt. Pleasant -- it is safe, quiet and tree-lined.



Fully renovated in 2017, the apartment has a marble bathroom, granite countertops, a dining island, full-sized kitchen, large closet and high speed WiFi. You will have a totally private entrance and a private patio for your exclusive use. You control the AC and heat.



It is an English basement with good light and windows in every room, including a window in the bathroom that opens. It is very quiet and you’ll hear no street noise whatsoever.



Amazing location! You will be close to tons of commuting options, shopping, nightlife and dining!



You will be steps from Rock Creek Park! You will also be a 7 minute walk to Mt. Pleasant Street (42 and 43 bus lines), a 9 minute walk to 16th Street (S1, S2, S9, etc. buses) 15 minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro and a 20 minute walk from Cleveland Park Metro and Adams Morgan.



Everything is close by in Mt. Pleasant -- you will be a short walk to the amazing bar and restaurant Elle as well as other great dining options such as Beau Thai, Mola, the Raven, Each Peach organic market and more. You will be three blocks from the Mt. Pleasant Farmer’s Market, Past Tense Yoga, a hardware store, liquor stores, small grocery stores, dry cleaners, Bikeshare and the lovely Mt. Pleasant Library.



Please contact me for an appointment to see the apartment.



The apartment is currently furnished (see photos) but will rent unfurnished if desired. 1 year lease.



No smokers or pets please.



All utilities (including high speed WiFi) are included in price.