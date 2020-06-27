All apartments in Washington
1842 California St NW Unit 13B
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1842 California St NW Unit 13B

1842 California St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1842 California St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1842 California St NW Unit 13B Available 08/01/19 Bright One Bedroom on California w/ Balcony! - Welcome to your next nest! Perfectly situated between Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, and U St, the location of this spacious one-bedroom is ideal! Located on the second floor, enter past the bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, which opens up to the airy living room with space for a dining area. The shining hardwood flooring extends throughout the unit and is accompanied by large, oversized windows with inbuilt drainage, ideal for plant lovers. The sizeable bedroom has great closets and plenty of natural light and has a door leading to a private balcony. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this great condo.

Perfectly situated between Adams Morgan, U Street & DuPont Circle, you've really got the city at your fingertips. With easy access to 18th Street, Dupont Circle, and U Street, you can pop out for dinner, drinks, and entertainment anytime! Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park or Meridian Hill Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently only a 10-minute walk to the U Street Metro (green/yellow) and to the Dupont metro (red).

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and the building's $150 move-in fee. Pets on a case-by-case-basis and contingent on building approval.

(RLNE5023940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B have any available units?
1842 California St NW Unit 13B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B have?
Some of 1842 California St NW Unit 13B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 California St NW Unit 13B currently offering any rent specials?
1842 California St NW Unit 13B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 California St NW Unit 13B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 California St NW Unit 13B is pet friendly.
Does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B offer parking?
No, 1842 California St NW Unit 13B does not offer parking.
Does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1842 California St NW Unit 13B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B have a pool?
No, 1842 California St NW Unit 13B does not have a pool.
Does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B have accessible units?
No, 1842 California St NW Unit 13B does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 California St NW Unit 13B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 California St NW Unit 13B does not have units with dishwashers.
