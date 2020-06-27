Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1842 California St NW Unit 13B Available 08/01/19 Bright One Bedroom on California w/ Balcony! - Welcome to your next nest! Perfectly situated between Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, and U St, the location of this spacious one-bedroom is ideal! Located on the second floor, enter past the bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, which opens up to the airy living room with space for a dining area. The shining hardwood flooring extends throughout the unit and is accompanied by large, oversized windows with inbuilt drainage, ideal for plant lovers. The sizeable bedroom has great closets and plenty of natural light and has a door leading to a private balcony. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this great condo.



Perfectly situated between Adams Morgan, U Street & DuPont Circle, you've really got the city at your fingertips. With easy access to 18th Street, Dupont Circle, and U Street, you can pop out for dinner, drinks, and entertainment anytime! Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park or Meridian Hill Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently only a 10-minute walk to the U Street Metro (green/yellow) and to the Dupont metro (red).



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and the building's $150 move-in fee. Pets on a case-by-case-basis and contingent on building approval.



(RLNE5023940)