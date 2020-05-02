1830 11th Street, NW #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance e-payments

Sun Filled 820 sq Ft 1 bed 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath with Den $2700.00 - Welcome to Logan Heights! A beautiful 1 bed 1.5 bath with den; filled with natural light.



Located at the nexus of the U ST and Logan neighborhoods. This centrally located apartment at 1830 11th ST NW #4 has a walk score of 94, a transit score of 89, and a bike score of 79. Only .3 mile distance from both green and yellow lines. Enjoy nearby restaurants, shops, cafes, and nightlife.



This apartment features souring ceilings, hardwood floors, breakfast bar ki with stainless steal appliances, walk in closet, lovely decorative fireplace, and in unit stacked washer dryer. Tenant pays GAS and ELECTRIC only.



The building features a quaint community terrace with a breath taking view.



This unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc. You can pay your rent online, make online service requests and contact a 24-hour emergency on call service.



To schedule a showing or for more information please contact April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com Office 202-745-0613



Credit Application Fee $75, first months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Move in fee $150.



No Pets Allowed



