1829 California Street NW Apt #101
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1829 California Street NW Apt #101

1829 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1829 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
1829 California Street NW Apt #101 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath - Adams Morgan Condo - Updated Kitchen and Baths - 3D Virtual Tour Link

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zjGaCRmzRPD

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, is located only steps away from everything that Adams Morgan has to offer.

Inside the condo, you will find a gourmet kitchen that features stainless appliances, contemporary cabinets, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to the living room and dining area that all feature Brazilian wood floors.

In the hallway, you will find a beautiful contemporary full bathroom, bedroom, and the master bedroom that features an attached full bath that sparkles with modern chrome fixtures, and 2 tone gray subway style tiles.

Best of all is that this condo has a full-size washer and dryer inside.

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month security deposit required
*Minimum 1-year lease
*No Pets
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for electric
*Tenant is responsible for $100 refundable move in deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2755800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

