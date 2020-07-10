Amenities

1829 California Street NW Apt #101 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath - Adams Morgan Condo - Updated Kitchen and Baths - 3D Virtual Tour Link



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zjGaCRmzRPD



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, is located only steps away from everything that Adams Morgan has to offer.



Inside the condo, you will find a gourmet kitchen that features stainless appliances, contemporary cabinets, and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to the living room and dining area that all feature Brazilian wood floors.



In the hallway, you will find a beautiful contemporary full bathroom, bedroom, and the master bedroom that features an attached full bath that sparkles with modern chrome fixtures, and 2 tone gray subway style tiles.



Best of all is that this condo has a full-size washer and dryer inside.



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month security deposit required

*Minimum 1-year lease

*No Pets

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for electric

*Tenant is responsible for $100 refundable move in deposit



