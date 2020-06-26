1826 A St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Capitol Hill Newly Remodeled Large 3BR + Basement - Property Id: 130749



Capitol Hill Newly Remodeled Large 3BR + Basement /Walk to Metro



Available August 1.

$3,650 per month.



- New Kitchen,

- New Gas and Oven and Microwave

- New Washer and Dryer in unit.

- 1 minute walk to metro.

- 4 parking inside the garage.



- Large finished basement with a full bathroom.



- Hardwood floors in kitchen and living room, and in bedrooms.



NEIGHBORHOOD/COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS



- Steps from historic Lincoln Park enjoy the green space, go for a run, or just hang out under a tree and read a book.

- A short walk from historic Eastern Market with its famous food market and weekend artisans market.

- Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shopping, and night life of Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and the Atlas District, as well as Union Station.

- The U.S. Capitol, National Capitol Mall, and museum district are a little farther down the road.

- Walking distance to Capitol Hill offices.

- Whole Foods, HarrisTeeter, or Safeway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130749

