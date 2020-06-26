All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1826 A St SE

1826 a Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1826 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Capitol Hill Newly Remodeled Large 3BR + Basement - Property Id: 130749

Capitol Hill Newly Remodeled Large 3BR + Basement /Walk to Metro

Available August 1.
$3,650 per month.

- New Kitchen,
- New Gas and Oven and Microwave
- New Washer and Dryer in unit.
- 1 minute walk to metro.
- 4 parking inside the garage.

- Large finished basement with a full bathroom.

- Hardwood floors in kitchen and living room, and in bedrooms.

NEIGHBORHOOD/COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

- Steps from historic Lincoln Park enjoy the green space, go for a run, or just hang out under a tree and read a book.
- A short walk from historic Eastern Market with its famous food market and weekend artisans market.
- Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shopping, and night life of Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and the Atlas District, as well as Union Station.
- The U.S. Capitol, National Capitol Mall, and museum district are a little farther down the road.
- Walking distance to Capitol Hill offices.
- Whole Foods, HarrisTeeter, or Safeway.
Property Id 130749

(RLNE4961804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 A St SE have any available units?
1826 A St SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 A St SE have?
Some of 1826 A St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 A St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1826 A St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 A St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 A St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1826 A St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1826 A St SE offers parking.
Does 1826 A St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 A St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 A St SE have a pool?
No, 1826 A St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1826 A St SE have accessible units?
No, 1826 A St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 A St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 A St SE has units with dishwashers.
