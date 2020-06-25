All apartments in Washington
1822 C STREET SE

1822 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1822 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very spacious second floor two bedroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood and walking distance to Capitol Hill. Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. This well renovated unit offers wood floor and a fenced back yard for your enjoyment. It is located only half a block away from the DC Armory Green line Metro station..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 C STREET SE have any available units?
1822 C STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 C STREET SE have?
Some of 1822 C STREET SE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 C STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1822 C STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 C STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1822 C STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1822 C STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1822 C STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1822 C STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 C STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 C STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1822 C STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1822 C STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1822 C STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 C STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 C STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
