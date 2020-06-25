1822 C STREET SE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated ice maker range oven

Very spacious second floor two bedroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood and walking distance to Capitol Hill. Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. This well renovated unit offers wood floor and a fenced back yard for your enjoyment. It is located only half a block away from the DC Armory Green line Metro station..