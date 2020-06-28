Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking internet access

Enjoy beautiful city views from this sunny, fully-furnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bath renovated top floor condo of a 3 story building. This prime location has it all within walking distance... at the convergence of Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, and the U Street Corridor.



The property design and layout make it very functional, comfortable, stylish and great storage. The tall 9-foot ceilings make the condo feel spacious along with the large south facing windows, which have city and sky views including a view of the Washington Monument in the winter. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, brand new 42 white kitchen cabinets, a kitchen island that is movable to allow for entertaining, and a dishwasher. The property has a modern queen size bed with easily accessed large drawers below for clothing and storage, there are two walk-in closets plus a wardrobe with large mirrors. The property has bamboo floors, new in-wall air conditioning and heating, 32 HDTV, WiFi, and a renovated bathroom with custom marble tile and exposed brick. Building laundry room offers multiple washers and dryers.

Located at the corner of picturesque Swann Street and one block west of the popular 14th Street Corridor with endless restaurants and shopping, including Trader Joes just 2 blocks away, West Elm, Whole Foods just 5 blocks away, several coffee shops within 2 blocks, and so much more. This is the place to be in the city! The U Street Metro Station (green and yellow lines) is 0.3 miles (9-minute walk), and 0.6 miles to Dupont Metro Station, and 1 mile to Blue, Orange and Silver metro lines. Walkers, Riders, and Bikers Paradise. Please inquire for parking options in the area if needed.

Available August 13, 2019



Starting at $107 per day. (Includes all utilities, Internet and TV)



($3,210 per 30 days)



Inquire about seasonal rates.



Minimum stay requirement is 30 days.



450 Square Feet

1 Bedroom

1 Full Bathroom

Pet Friendly ( One time $450 pet fee. )