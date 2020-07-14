All apartments in Washington
1820 Clydesdale Place #3

1820 Clydesdale Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Clydesdale Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 3BR 2BA Apt. in Adam’s Morgan!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents the spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment right in the heart of Adams Morgan! Large open living/dining space w/ cut through window with countertop to big kitchen with all modern appliances. Large hallway with pantry and large closet leads to 2 big bedrooms, shared full bath, and a large master bedroom with its own private bath! Ideal Adams Morgan location - short walk to shopping, dining, Rock Creek Park and the zoo! $50/Adult application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5866929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 have any available units?
1820 Clydesdale Place #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Clydesdale Place #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 offer parking?
No, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 have a pool?
No, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Clydesdale Place #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
