Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Steps to Union Market and NOMA Metro. Nicely sized true 1BR with renovated kitchen and light from three exposures. Large rear yard to entertain, in unit W/D, and central heat. Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and Pet friendly!

Brick 2-unit building with large front and rear yards. Steps to NOMA/Gallaudet Metro, Harris Teeter, new Trader Joe's, Union Station, and Union Market,