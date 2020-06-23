All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1

1811 Ontario Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Ontario Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
ONE FREE MONTH IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY DEC 31st!
$200 price drop for the month of December!

2BD/2BA CONDO
This Contemporary condo offers sophisticated city living at the crossroads of 3 of the district's most exciting areas-Dupont/Adams Morgan/Mt. Pleasant. Some standout features include; private patios, stunning open kitchen w/granite tapas bar in gourmet kitchen, custom tiled bath, cool, dramatic interior w/ hardwood flooring throughout.

*FEATURES*
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Central air
-Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Stand-alone corner unit in 3-condo building built in 2006; town home feel
-Stunning exposed brick walls on main floor
-Open and spacious living room
-Kitchen area with large windows (above pavement level)
-French door exit to private patio
-High tech wiring
-Upper level with two bedrooms and master bath
-Master bedroom walk-in closet, Juliet balcony
-Master bath with luxury shower (rain shower head, handheld shower head and SPA wall mounted spouts).

Prime urban location; walking distance to 18th street; U street corridor; DuPont circle; Woodley park metro; National Zoo; shopping, grocery, restaurants and nightlife; seconds away from Walter Pierce park with soccer field, basketball field, playground and dog park; easy access to Rock Creek Park for urban hiking.

*Looking for 16-18 month lease terms!

(RLNE4393030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 have any available units?
1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
