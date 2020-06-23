1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park playground cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

ONE FREE MONTH IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY DEC 31st!

$200 price drop for the month of December!



2BD/2BA CONDO

This Contemporary condo offers sophisticated city living at the crossroads of 3 of the district's most exciting areas-Dupont/Adams Morgan/Mt. Pleasant. Some standout features include; private patios, stunning open kitchen w/granite tapas bar in gourmet kitchen, custom tiled bath, cool, dramatic interior w/ hardwood flooring throughout.



*FEATURES*

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Central air

-Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops

-Stainless steel appliances

-Stand-alone corner unit in 3-condo building built in 2006; town home feel

-Stunning exposed brick walls on main floor

-Open and spacious living room

-Kitchen area with large windows (above pavement level)

-French door exit to private patio

-High tech wiring

-Upper level with two bedrooms and master bath

-Master bedroom walk-in closet, Juliet balcony

-Master bath with luxury shower (rain shower head, handheld shower head and SPA wall mounted spouts).



Prime urban location; walking distance to 18th street; U street corridor; DuPont circle; Woodley park metro; National Zoo; shopping, grocery, restaurants and nightlife; seconds away from Walter Pierce park with soccer field, basketball field, playground and dog park; easy access to Rock Creek Park for urban hiking.



*Looking for 16-18 month lease terms!



