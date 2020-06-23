1811 Ontario Pl NW Unit 1

Amenities
ONE FREE MONTH IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY DEC 31st!
$200 price drop for the month of December!
2BD/2BA CONDO
This Contemporary condo offers sophisticated city living at the crossroads of 3 of the district's most exciting areas-Dupont/Adams Morgan/Mt. Pleasant. Some standout features include; private patios, stunning open kitchen w/granite tapas bar in gourmet kitchen, custom tiled bath, cool, dramatic interior w/ hardwood flooring throughout.
*FEATURES*
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Central air
-Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Stand-alone corner unit in 3-condo building built in 2006; town home feel
-Stunning exposed brick walls on main floor
-Open and spacious living room
-Kitchen area with large windows (above pavement level)
-French door exit to private patio
-High tech wiring
-Upper level with two bedrooms and master bath
-Master bedroom walk-in closet, Juliet balcony
-Master bath with luxury shower (rain shower head, handheld shower head and SPA wall mounted spouts).
Prime urban location; walking distance to 18th street; U street corridor; DuPont circle; Woodley park metro; National Zoo; shopping, grocery, restaurants and nightlife; seconds away from Walter Pierce park with soccer field, basketball field, playground and dog park; easy access to Rock Creek Park for urban hiking.
*Looking for 16-18 month lease terms!
(RLNE4393030)