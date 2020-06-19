All apartments in Washington
1810 M St NE

1810 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1810 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this Awesome newly renovated Rowhome located in the heart of Trinidad. This spacious 1674 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 beautifully tiled bathrooms. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guest. Brand new, stainless steel, kitchen appliances, custom made cabinets, quartz countertops and hardwood floors throughout make this home stand alone. Cross ventilation through the home provides for nice, natural air flow on cooler days. Lots of natural lighting. The basement is finished and boast of 10' ceilings! Finishing this awesome home is a huge back yard which can be used for entertaining, parking or a mixture of the two.

Step out your front door and step into the National Arboretum! Located at the end of the street, the National Arboretum is home to tons of biking and running trails. Looking to grab a bite? H St is under a mile away and is filled with great restaurants and bars. Looking to hit to the gym or do some grocery shopping? Ivy City is under mile away as well. Ivy City has a Planet Fitness and Mom's Organic Market.

Details:
Lease term: One year minimum
Security deposit equal to one months rent
Tenants pay for all utilities
Renters insurance required
Available August 1st
Pets: 1 dog or 2 cat limit. $500 pet deposit.

Rental Requirements:
$45 per adult application fee
$110,000 combined Income
650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later then 30 days show on credit reports.
Positive Rental History
Available August 1st 2019
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 M St NE have any available units?
1810 M St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 M St NE have?
Some of 1810 M St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 M St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1810 M St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 M St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 M St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1810 M St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1810 M St NE offers parking.
Does 1810 M St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 M St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 M St NE have a pool?
No, 1810 M St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1810 M St NE have accessible units?
No, 1810 M St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 M St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 M St NE has units with dishwashers.
