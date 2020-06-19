1810 M St NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this Awesome newly renovated Rowhome located in the heart of Trinidad. This spacious 1674 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 beautifully tiled bathrooms. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guest. Brand new, stainless steel, kitchen appliances, custom made cabinets, quartz countertops and hardwood floors throughout make this home stand alone. Cross ventilation through the home provides for nice, natural air flow on cooler days. Lots of natural lighting. The basement is finished and boast of 10' ceilings! Finishing this awesome home is a huge back yard which can be used for entertaining, parking or a mixture of the two.



Step out your front door and step into the National Arboretum! Located at the end of the street, the National Arboretum is home to tons of biking and running trails. Looking to grab a bite? H St is under a mile away and is filled with great restaurants and bars. Looking to hit to the gym or do some grocery shopping? Ivy City is under mile away as well. Ivy City has a Planet Fitness and Mom's Organic Market.



Details:

Lease term: One year minimum

Security deposit equal to one months rent

Tenants pay for all utilities

Renters insurance required

Available August 1st

Pets: 1 dog or 2 cat limit. $500 pet deposit.



Rental Requirements:

$45 per adult application fee

$110,000 combined Income

650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later then 30 days show on credit reports.

Positive Rental History

Available August 1st 2019

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos