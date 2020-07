Amenities

Charming 2 bed 1 bath townhome in Foggy Bottom! Why live in an apartment when you can live in a cozy home right in the city? This home boasts hardwood floors, exposed brick, private patio, and wood burning fireplace. This fully furnished home is located in the center of Foggy Bottom steps away from wonderful restaurants, George Washington University, Trader Joes and the Foggy Bottom Metro.