1757 Q STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome to 1757 Q Street! This beautiful is located on Q Street NW in Dupont Circle! The neighborhood around you has everything! Safeway is a few blocks away along with a number of bars and restaurants. Also, you are close to Dupont Circle including the Dupont Circle metro line. Have a car? No problem! The unit comes with an off street parking space. This unit has two stories. The first level has an open living room with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second story has a bedroom with three closets including a walk in. Also, it has a bathroom with a stacked washer/dryer.