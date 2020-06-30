All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1757 Q STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1757 Q STREET NW
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

1757 Q STREET NW

1757 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1757 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 1757 Q Street! This beautiful is located on Q Street NW in Dupont Circle! The neighborhood around you has everything! Safeway is a few blocks away along with a number of bars and restaurants. Also, you are close to Dupont Circle including the Dupont Circle metro line. Have a car? No problem! The unit comes with an off street parking space. This unit has two stories. The first level has an open living room with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second story has a bedroom with three closets including a walk in. Also, it has a bathroom with a stacked washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Q STREET NW have any available units?
1757 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 1757 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1757 Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1757 Q STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1757 Q STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1757 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1757 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1757 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1757 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1757 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Q STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University