Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1752 Kenyon Street NW Available 01/15/20 Stunning Three Bedroom in Mount Pleasant w/ Parking! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom rowhome in Mount Pleasant! This property has everything you need - large living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, a bonus finished-basement, and a great outdoor space. Cooking is an absolute treat in this high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, caesarstone countertops, floating shelves, stylish fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a dreamy sunroom featuring a fir beadboard ceiling. Head out the back door to find the large deck and gorgeous outdoor space. The spacious basement provides additional storage and extra living space!



Upstairs you will find a sizeable master bedroom complete with large windows and an ensuite bathroom and walk-in shower. The hall bathroom has classic touches with its vintage full-size tub, sconce lights, and white tile walls. Continue to the middle and back bedrooms and off the back room you'll find another gorgeous sunroom, the perfect space for an office or study. You won't be disappointed by this home's airy ceilings, warm floors and architectural details such as the transom windows throughout!



Located in Mount Pleasant getting around the city is a dream from this location. Just a 5-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, 1 block from the 16th Street bus lines, and close to Rock Creek Park, as well as many local favorites nearby! For your grocery needs, head to the Mt. Pleasant Farmer's Market, Each Peach Market or the nearby Giant or Safeway. You can get coffee and a pastry at Elle or try a delicious El Salvadorian meal at Haydee's, or stroll to Columbia Heights or Adams Morgan for even more options. This neighborhood is quaint and diverse, giving you a mix of just about everything!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing a lease. One off-street parking spot included. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a flat fee of $150/month for water. Pets on a case by case basis!



(RLNE5317562)