Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

1752 Kenyon Street NW

1752 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1752 Kenyon Street NW Available 01/15/20 Stunning Three Bedroom in Mount Pleasant w/ Parking! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom rowhome in Mount Pleasant! This property has everything you need - large living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms, a bonus finished-basement, and a great outdoor space. Cooking is an absolute treat in this high-end kitchen with custom cabinets, caesarstone countertops, floating shelves, stylish fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a dreamy sunroom featuring a fir beadboard ceiling. Head out the back door to find the large deck and gorgeous outdoor space. The spacious basement provides additional storage and extra living space!

Upstairs you will find a sizeable master bedroom complete with large windows and an ensuite bathroom and walk-in shower. The hall bathroom has classic touches with its vintage full-size tub, sconce lights, and white tile walls. Continue to the middle and back bedrooms and off the back room you'll find another gorgeous sunroom, the perfect space for an office or study. You won't be disappointed by this home's airy ceilings, warm floors and architectural details such as the transom windows throughout!

Located in Mount Pleasant getting around the city is a dream from this location. Just a 5-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, 1 block from the 16th Street bus lines, and close to Rock Creek Park, as well as many local favorites nearby! For your grocery needs, head to the Mt. Pleasant Farmer's Market, Each Peach Market or the nearby Giant or Safeway. You can get coffee and a pastry at Elle or try a delicious El Salvadorian meal at Haydee's, or stroll to Columbia Heights or Adams Morgan for even more options. This neighborhood is quaint and diverse, giving you a mix of just about everything!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing a lease. One off-street parking spot included. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a flat fee of $150/month for water. Pets on a case by case basis!

(RLNE5317562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Kenyon Street NW have any available units?
1752 Kenyon Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Kenyon Street NW have?
Some of 1752 Kenyon Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Kenyon Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Kenyon Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Kenyon Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 Kenyon Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1752 Kenyon Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Kenyon Street NW offers parking.
Does 1752 Kenyon Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 Kenyon Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Kenyon Street NW have a pool?
No, 1752 Kenyon Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1752 Kenyon Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1752 Kenyon Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Kenyon Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 Kenyon Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

