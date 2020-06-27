All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1738 T Street, NW #2
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

1738 T Street, NW #2

1738 T St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1738 T St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
1738 T Street, NW #2 Available 07/08/19 2 bed 1 bath on beautiful T St. in Dupont Circle - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on tree lined T Street in Dupont Circle. Outdoor balcony, decorative fireplace. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Hardwood flooring, With a walk score of 97, it's a walker's paradise to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent & first month's rent due at lease signing. A minimum FICO score of 650 is required per adult occupant. 1 year lease offered at $2650 per month. Great deal for the amount of space in this extremely convenient location! Contact Sarah Keller from Chatel Real Estate at skeller@chatel.us or via Text at 202-618-1461.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3596220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 T Street, NW #2 have any available units?
1738 T Street, NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 T Street, NW #2 have?
Some of 1738 T Street, NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 T Street, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1738 T Street, NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 T Street, NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1738 T Street, NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1738 T Street, NW #2 offer parking?
No, 1738 T Street, NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1738 T Street, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 T Street, NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 T Street, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1738 T Street, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1738 T Street, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1738 T Street, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 T Street, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 T Street, NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
