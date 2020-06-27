1736 S St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

New 2-bed Apartment - Property Id: 131551



This is a wonderful apartment. It has an open concept kitchen with extra tall cabinetry for added storage, new five-burner range, new microwave, new garbage disposal, new full-size dishwasher which is unusual for apartments, new fridge, and new granite counter tops resistant to heat and stains.



Ceilings are extra tall hence it feels large and airy. The bathroom is completely new as well. Good size, vanity with marble counter tops, large mirror, bathtub and shower and with plenty of storage.



The apartment is individually metered, so you control your bills. Additionally, the water heater, furnace, and central air condition are new; hence everything is efficient to keep your running costs minimum.



The neighborhood is amazing. It's a treat for bikers, runners and walkers along the Anacostia river trails; convenient for commuters as it's a couple of minutes from Pennsylvania Ave, close to I-295, I-395 and I-695.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131551

Property Id 131551



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4970443)