1736 S St SE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1736 S St SE

1736 S Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1736 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New 2-bed Apartment - Property Id: 131551

This is a wonderful apartment. It has an open concept kitchen with extra tall cabinetry for added storage, new five-burner range, new microwave, new garbage disposal, new full-size dishwasher which is unusual for apartments, new fridge, and new granite counter tops resistant to heat and stains.

Ceilings are extra tall hence it feels large and airy. The bathroom is completely new as well. Good size, vanity with marble counter tops, large mirror, bathtub and shower and with plenty of storage.

The apartment is individually metered, so you control your bills. Additionally, the water heater, furnace, and central air condition are new; hence everything is efficient to keep your running costs minimum.

The neighborhood is amazing. It's a treat for bikers, runners and walkers along the Anacostia river trails; convenient for commuters as it's a couple of minutes from Pennsylvania Ave, close to I-295, I-395 and I-695.
Property Id 131551

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

