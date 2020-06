Amenities

In a 1914 Beaux Arts building, one of DC's Best Addresses in prime block of Dupont ! Rare 1-bedroom rental in Avondale Cooperative, where number of rentals are limited. This one bedroom custom-painted gem has Wood Floors, High Ceilings and Tall Windows. Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. Walk-In Closet in Bedroom. Heat is included in Rent! Seconds to Dupont Circle & Metro. Half-block to Safeway and 17th St retail.