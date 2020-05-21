All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1734 Lamont St NW Unit D
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1734 Lamont St NW Unit D

1734 Lamont St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 BR 1 bath on the top floor of a beautiful historic home in Mount Pleasant. The unit does not share space with the home. Conveniently located in Mount Pleasant, just steps away from restaurants, shops and all that Mount Pleasant has to offer as well as just 1/2 mile to the Columbia Heights metro!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors
- High Ceilings
- HUGE master bedroom
- HUGE master closet built in organizer
- Extra storage space
- Skylight in kitchen and living room
- Gas cooking
- Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace
- Balcony off of living room
- W/D in unit
- Fire place
- Pet Friendly
- TONS of natural light
- Easy street parking

Available for move in March 18th

(RLNE5274074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D have any available units?
1734 Lamont St NW Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D have?
Some of 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Lamont St NW Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D offer parking?
No, 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D have a pool?
No, 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Lamont St NW Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
