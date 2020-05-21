1734 Lamont St NW Unit D

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 BR 1 bath on the top floor of a beautiful historic home in Mount Pleasant. The unit does not share space with the home. Conveniently located in Mount Pleasant, just steps away from restaurants, shops and all that Mount Pleasant has to offer as well as just 1/2 mile to the Columbia Heights metro!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors

- High Ceilings

- HUGE master bedroom

- HUGE master closet built in organizer

- Extra storage space

- Skylight in kitchen and living room

- Gas cooking

- Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace

- Balcony off of living room

- W/D in unit

- Fire place

- Pet Friendly

- TONS of natural light

- Easy street parking



Available for move in March 18th



(RLNE5274074)