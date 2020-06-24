All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204

1731 Willard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 Available 03/06/20 Fabulous U Street Perch! - On the second floor of a boutique building just tucked away from the hustle & bustle of the U Street Corridor, you'll find this nicely laid out 500sqft 1bd/1bath condo. Step into the foyer and you'll see closet space on your left (and also the washer/dryer) and the updated kitchen on your right. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The living area is lit with large windows and features a gas fireplace- perfect for cozy nights in! The amply-sized bedroom can easily accommodate a Queen bed and a shelved corridor/closet space leads you into the bathroom, which conveniently has two access points.

Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U Street restaurants, bars and stores. Grab a margarita across the street at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch at El Tamarindo! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joe's. VIDA Fitness is just around the corner. The red line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both just a 5-7 minute walk away and numerous buses run nearby. It doesn't get more convenient than this!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and a $300 move-in fee to the building. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5532285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 have any available units?
1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 have?
Some of 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.

