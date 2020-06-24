Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

1731 Willard Street NW Unit 204 Available 03/06/20 Fabulous U Street Perch! - On the second floor of a boutique building just tucked away from the hustle & bustle of the U Street Corridor, you'll find this nicely laid out 500sqft 1bd/1bath condo. Step into the foyer and you'll see closet space on your left (and also the washer/dryer) and the updated kitchen on your right. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The living area is lit with large windows and features a gas fireplace- perfect for cozy nights in! The amply-sized bedroom can easily accommodate a Queen bed and a shelved corridor/closet space leads you into the bathroom, which conveniently has two access points.



Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U Street restaurants, bars and stores. Grab a margarita across the street at Lauriol Plaza or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch at El Tamarindo! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joe's. VIDA Fitness is just around the corner. The red line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both just a 5-7 minute walk away and numerous buses run nearby. It doesn't get more convenient than this!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and a $300 move-in fee to the building. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5532285)