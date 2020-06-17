1730 1ST ST NW #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sweet, modern top floor condo in awesome Bloomingdale location with great outdoor space. This updated open plan unit features high ceilings, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sunlit living/dining combo perfect for entertaining, large kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters that lead to a private rear yard with balcony and large stone patio for the exclusive use of this unit. Super convenient location close to major commuter routes, bus lines, Metro, new restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife! Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Credit score minimum of 600 required.