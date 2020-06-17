All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

1730 1ST ST NW #2

1730 1st Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1730 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sweet, modern top floor condo in awesome Bloomingdale location with great outdoor space. This updated open plan unit features high ceilings, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sunlit living/dining combo perfect for entertaining, large kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters that lead to a private rear yard with balcony and large stone patio for the exclusive use of this unit. Super convenient location close to major commuter routes, bus lines, Metro, new restaurants, shopping & chic nightlife! Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Credit score minimum of 600 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 have any available units?
1730 1ST ST NW #2 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 have?
Some of 1730 1ST ST NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 1ST ST NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1730 1ST ST NW #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 1ST ST NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1730 1ST ST NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1730 1ST ST NW #2 does offer parking.
Does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 1ST ST NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1730 1ST ST NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1730 1ST ST NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 1ST ST NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 1ST ST NW #2 has units with dishwashers.
