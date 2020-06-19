1729 Church St NW, Washington, DC 20036 Dupont Circle
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Open house will be held on Saturday, March 7 & 14th @ 1-3 and Sunday March 8th & 16th, 2020 @ 2-4 pm. Utilities are included up to $200.00Parking at the location will not be available to the tenant they must utilize Street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1729 NW CHURCH STREET NW have any available units?
1729 NW CHURCH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 NW CHURCH STREET NW have?
Some of 1729 NW CHURCH STREET NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 NW CHURCH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1729 NW CHURCH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.