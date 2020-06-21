All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1727 R Street NW

1727 R St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1727 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
bike storage
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Near Absolutely Everything! Dupont Circle 2b/2ba - Property Id: 91004

The "Pierre" is a classic Art Deco building located in the heart of Dupont Circle. The 5-story building has 22 units and is known for its curb-appeal landscaping and open floor plans.

The two bedroom/ two bathroom condo is available for rent beginning January 1, 2019. The 1000 sqft condo features master bedroom with en suite bathroom, hall closet and utility closet, large, recently updated galley-style kitchen with pass-thru to living/family room, and in-unit washer and dryer. Wood floors and tiled kitchen were upgraded last month and paint is fresh. Bike room in building. Less than a block to Safeway, coffee shops, 7-Eleven and a variety of restaurants and shops. Those with children will love that our building is near several playgrounds. Five minute walk to Dupont Circle metro. S-1/2 bus line is 1.5 blocks away. One year lease minimum. Rent reduction for multi-year lease. Non-smokers only. Willing to consider small dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91004
Property Id 91004

(RLNE4578784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 R Street NW have any available units?
1727 R Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 R Street NW have?
Some of 1727 R Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 R Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1727 R Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 R Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 R Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1727 R Street NW offer parking?
No, 1727 R Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1727 R Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 R Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 R Street NW have a pool?
No, 1727 R Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1727 R Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1727 R Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 R Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 R Street NW has units with dishwashers.
