1727 R Street NW

The "Pierre" is a classic Art Deco building located in the heart of Dupont Circle. The 5-story building has 22 units and is known for its curb-appeal landscaping and open floor plans.



The two bedroom/ two bathroom condo is available for rent beginning January 1, 2019. The 1000 sqft condo features master bedroom with en suite bathroom, hall closet and utility closet, large, recently updated galley-style kitchen with pass-thru to living/family room, and in-unit washer and dryer. Wood floors and tiled kitchen were upgraded last month and paint is fresh. Bike room in building. Less than a block to Safeway, coffee shops, 7-Eleven and a variety of restaurants and shops. Those with children will love that our building is near several playgrounds. Five minute walk to Dupont Circle metro. S-1/2 bus line is 1.5 blocks away. One year lease minimum. Rent reduction for multi-year lease. Non-smokers only. Willing to consider small dogs.

